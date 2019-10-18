Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via Templating Passwords On Prompt
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Templating Passwords On Prompt of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.
