Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: file upload
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can upload a malicious file on Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order for example to upload a Trojan.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter