Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: file upload

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can upload a malicious file on Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order for example to upload a Trojan.

