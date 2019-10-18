Vigil@nce - Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager: code execution via Repository Creation

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Sonatype NXRM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Repository Creation of Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager, in order to run code.

