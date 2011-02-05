Vertiv to Expand Cutting-edge Customer Experience Centre

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vertiv announced plans to start expansion of its state-of-the-art AC Power Customer Experience Centre in Bologna, Italy in early 2020. The construction plan will include a new, 4 MVA power infrastructure to bolster testing capabilities, flexibility and efficiency. This enhancement aids in addressing the trend towards bigger data centers and industrial plants, and the growing customer demand for extended offsite pre-testing to speed up site deployments.

As a leading provider of data centre hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services, Vertiv counts 70% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base. The Customer Experience Centre offers these companies a front row seat to the work being done to protect their critical data infrastructure and allows them to witness the testing of a variety of power conditions.

The planned enhancements to the Customer Experience Centre will more than double the testing capacity currently available for large Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), offering up to 7,5 MVA of power and the capability to host six simultaneous sessions. The facility is already able to perform safe capacity tests utilizing regenerative loads with a power-loop principle, to avoid unnecessary energy waste and re-use about 96% of energy. More efficient and thorough testing, including dynamic tests on batteries, an advanced DC simulator to replicate any kind of battery set-up, and the ability to test 480V systems are also central benefits of the planned expansion. The enhancements will create a comprehensive AC Power testing facility where customers from all over the world can witness advanced technology solutions and latest innovations, as well as verify the performance of Vertiv systems simulating real site operating conditions.

This planned investment comes six years after the opening of the Customer Experience Centre. At the time of opening, it was the only facility in Europe that was purpose-built for the validation of data centre infrastructure, allowing customers to witness pre-installation demonstrations covering the technical performance, interoperability and efficiency of UPS systems under real-field conditions. To this day, the facility enables Vertiv customers and prospects to experience first-hand a wide variety of technologies, supported by constant consultation from research and development (R&D) and engineering specialists.