Infoblox Successfully Hosts EMEA Partner Summit and Awards 2020

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox announced the following award winners in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region:

• Help AG Middle East, one of the leading information security services, consultancy, and solutions provider in the Middle East, received the award for the "Most Hunting Deal Registrations".

• The award for "Security Partner of the Year" was given to EchoServe, a company based in Saudi Arabia, specializing in the development and delivery of world-class IT solutions and services for businesses and entities throughout the Gulf region.

• Dimension Data – Saudi Arabia was awarded "Partner of the Year". Dimension Data is a systems integrator and managed services provider that designs, manages and optimises today’s evolving technology environments to enable clients to leverage data in a digital age.

• The award for “Distributor of the Year" was handed to StarLink. The company is acclaimed as the fastest growing "True" Value-added Distributor across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 20 countries including UK and US.

More than 100 Infoblox partners from the EMEA region came to Vienna for three days under the motto "Ignite Next Level Partnership." In addition to presentations from the Infoblox Channel Partner team, participants attended a discussion with Infoblox CEO Jesper Andersen and other members of the executive team. These executives discussed Infoblox’s plans for the future, and highlighted the company’s recent recognition, including being named one of the Top 10 Security Companies to Watch in 2020 by Forbes and one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2019 by The Software Report.