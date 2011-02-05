Tenable Appoints Mark Thurmond as Chief Operating Officer

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced it has appointed Mark Thurmond as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Thurmond will lead Tenable’s global field operations, including sales, professional services and technical support. Thurmond’s appointment adds another layer of depth to Tenable’s executive bench as the company continues to deliver on its Cyber Exposure vision to help business executives and security teams understand and reduce cybersecurity risk.

Thurmond is an accomplished executive leading global sales, services, and operations organizations in high growth technology companies. He joins Tenable from Turbonomic where he served as COO and was responsible for aligning the company’s global operations to help customers on their journey to hybrid cloud. Prior to Turbonomic, he was Executive Vice President at Qlik Technologies where he led Worldwide Sales and Services. Thurmond also held multiple global sales and operations leadership positions for divisions of Dell EMC, including Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at VCE and RSA.