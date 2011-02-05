Stulz australia and New Zealand expands to Ocean

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

STULZ, the global specialist for mission critical air conditioning (including production and sales in the United Kingdom) is continuing its international growth by expanding its Australian and New Zealand subsidiary.

The new STULZ geographic region will be collectively known as STULZ Oceania and will include Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, and other Pacific Islands.This expansion will further strengthen the brand’s position as a technology leader, providing resilient and energy efficient cooling solutions and services for mission critical applications.

The leadership team across Oceania will be managed by current Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Managing Director, John Jakovcevic, who has been associated with the Stulz brand since its inception in Australia 20 years ago.

Jakovcevic grew the STULZ brand from an exclusive distributor, to a joint venture partner and now to a 100% owned subsidiary of STULZ GmbH.