Etix Everywhere acquired by Vantage Data Centers

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today unveiled its expansion into Europe through the acquisition of Etix Everywhere (“Etix”) and greenfield developments in four additional European markets. Etix’s data center portfolio includes a 55MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany, which is currently under construction. Separately, Vantage Europe has secured land and is planning to develop hyperscale data center campuses in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

Founded in 2012, Etix is a leading EMEA data center provider with more than 50MW of built data center capacity across its footprint, as well as its flagship 55MW hyperscale campus currently under development in Offenbach, Germany, just outside of Frankfurt.

In conjunction with the Etix acquisition, Antoine Boniface, former CEO of Etix, has joined the Vantage executive team to serve as president, Europe. In addition, Josh Buis, who joined Vantage in 2019 as vice president, international business development, will take on an expanded role as senior vice president, sales and business development, for Europe.

Vantage intends to invest USD $2 billion in its planned European expansion, including more than USD $800 million in new equity capital provided by Vantage’s current investors and a new commitment from Digital Colony Partners.

In addition to the acquisition of Etix, Vantage also announced the development of new greenfield

· Berlin: 64MW campus on 13 acres (5 hectares)

· Frankfurt: 55MW campus on 8 acres (3 hectares)

· Milan: 32MW campus on 17 acres (7 hectares)

· Warsaw: 64MW campus 12 acres (5 hectares)

· Zurich: 40MW campus on 7 acres (3 hectares)

Inclusive of this European expansion, Vantage will operate hyperscale data center campuses in 11

Financial terms of the Etix transaction were not disclosed.