Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Verizon Business is expanding its Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD WAN) portfolio to include the Silver Peak® Unity EdgeConnect™ edge platform as a managed service offering.

Recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon’s SD WAN portfolio provides enterprises with new optionality to transition to an SD WAN with integrated WAN Optimization environment for the management of business applications.

Verizon’s SD WAN portfolio helps customers accelerate network transformation with advanced cloud control, centrally orchestrated and turnkey automated service assurance and management that is now integrated with Silver Peak® Unity EdgeConnect™ appliances and SaaS-based controllers to deliver a seamless service experience. In addition, these capabilities can be delivered with other value-added capabilities such as Security, WAN Optimization and Verizon Wireless Connectivity.

Verizon was first to market with a global SD WAN offer and the first to deliver virtualized services globally and was recently recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45837420, August 2020) report.