Scaleway announced the launch of its DNS service

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway announced the launch of its DNS service, which simplifies the management of IP addressing and associated domain names. With the launch of this service, Scaleway’s public cloud ecosystem is now one of the most complete worldwide.

Scaleway’s range of products provides customers with a complete offering for all their cloud services. The DNS (Domain Name System) allows users to translate a domain name into an IP address in order to reroute requests to the service or an associated server. Scaleway’s DNS service optimizes the routing of connections to its dedicated servers, public cloud products and datacenter solutions, as well as to any external service in order to facilitate multi-cloud designs for its customers.

Scaleway’s cloud ecosystem

With the launch of DNS, Scaleway has strengthened its public cloud ecosystem, which already contains over 40 products available in seconds from the client console. The cloud service provider’s catalog includes compute (Instances and Bare Metal), storage, and network services, as well as cutting-edge tools including IoT and Terraform automation.

Scaleway stands apart from other providers by offering public cloud services built on standard technology such as S3-compatible Object Storage, C14 Cold Storage as an alternative to Glacier, Kubernetes Kapsule, and even a managed MQTT protocol for connected devices. Scaleway led the way in Bare Metal, and its new DNS service can be linked to all Bare Metal products on the market, including the world’s most powerful model launched a few days ago, its own Bare Metal Ultimate Performance (UP-BM2-XL: 224 cores/448 threads).

A multi-cloud vision

Scaleway has developed its ecosystem to enable multi-cloud infrastructures. Today, compatibility with market technology standards is crucial so that developers and DevOps engineers can work with the solutions and providers best adapted to their projects. The DNS service, coupled with Scaleway’s Load Balancer, also allows traffic and workloads to be distributed over a multi-cloud design. Scaleway’s Load Balancer is unique in that it authorizes all IP addresses, without exception, to define backend destination services.

Scaleway continues to reinforce its position among large-scale cloud players in Europe and around the world, with offerings designed as part of a complete ecosystem and open to a multi-cloud approach.