NetUtils has launched a new integrated managed cyber security services

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

NetUtils has launched a new integrated managed cyber security services portfolio to help businesses gain enterprise class protection at competitive price points to suit small and medium sized organisations.

The new four tier bundles combine between 4 and 16 cyber security services ranging from Endpoint Protection and Email Security all the way up to fully fledged SOC services with prices starting at just £8 per user per month.

With a heritage spanning over 27 years, NetUtils is one of the UK’s longest serving specialist integrators of network, security and data solutions for enterprise, telco, MSPs and ISPs. Today, it serves over 400 enterprise and service provider clients including many listed within the FTSE 100. NetUtils has built a reputation for technical excellence and is the most certified Juniper Networks partner in Europe and maintains over 420 industry and vendor accreditation within its team including CISSPs and CISMPs, Fortinet’s NS7, and Juniper JNCIPs. Netutils is also ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 registered and a Crown Commercial Service supplier.

The new managed security services also aim to address the significant skills shortage that UK businesses face in recruiting and retaining skilled cyber security professionals. A problem highlighted by the 2020 ISACA’s Global State of Cybersecurity that found 62% of respondents indicated that their organisation’s cybersecurity team is either somewhat or significantly understaffed.

One of the first organisations to sign up for the new managed service is London based Polar Capital, a specialist investment fund manager.

NetUtils has invested over £1.2 million adding more staff, enhanced training, and additional data centre capacity to deliver the new cyber security services.

As part of the launch, NetUtils are offering a free Dark Web scan to any organisation to evaluate areas of risk around security credentials and the potential benefits of moving to its managed services model.