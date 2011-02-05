AppOmni Updates Enterprise Essentials Platform; Adds GitHub and Slack

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

AppOmni announced the expansion of their platform to include Github and Slack. The added offering expands on the existing coverage of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, work.com, Box, and Zoom. With the addition of GitHub and Slack, customers now have a full suite of SaaS security posture capabilities for their most critical applications.

With AppOmni, customers can quickly create security guardrails, based on in-app expert guidance, to prevent data exposures and misconfigurations. In addition, customers working with these SaaS applications are able to identify issues faster and reduce time for remediation through AppOmni’s extensible automation and platform workflow capabilities. The platform offers a centralized view and in-depth knowledge on who can access and act on data for all applications covered by the AppOmni platform.

AppOmni continues to increase industry leading monitoring and detection capabilities. With actionable alerting based on MITRE ATT&CK, normalized events for each supported applications and ease of implementation through extensibility, teams now have even more clarity to address and resolve SaaS security issues.

AppOmni secures top SaaS applications enterprises depend on today for day-to-day operations for remote workers. The platform implements guardrails for internal and external users of mission-critical SaaS applications, enabling employees to work productively and securely.