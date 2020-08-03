Verint honored with 2020 Security Industry Association

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Verint® Systems Inc. announced it has been awarded a 2020 Security Industry Association New Product Showcase Award for NowForce. The honor demonstrates the value the emergency communication and workplace safety platform delivers to mission-critical organizations that require the insight to adapt to evolving risk and safety challenges.

In modern risk scenarios, the potential for miscommunication and delays in response can significantly impede response and increase damages. Ensuring a measured, effective response requires a powerful and comprehensive solution approach. A technology-centric, scalable solution enables health and emergency services organizations gain situational awareness, communicate directly with impacted individuals, and assist multi-agency crisis management teams and containment management operators in collecting information and handling the situation.

Verint NowForce is a powerful and secured cloud-based platform designed for incident management and response. The solution’s web-based control center software and supporting mobile application enables rapid and immediate collaboration between control center, field teams and citizens. It has multiple capabilities that can assist health and emergency services teams in containment management during large-scale incidents, including a pandemic outbreak. By merging communications, live maps and BI tools, NowForce can increase visibility and help coordinate actions across multi-agency response teams in a variety of scenarios.