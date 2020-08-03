CorpFlex joins the Claranet Group

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Established in 1992, CorpFlex is a leading provider of private cloud solutions in Brazil, with additional strong capabilities in cybersecurity, data management, and networks. CorpFlex has enterprise and corporate customers in different industry segments, including healthcare, transportation, industry, services, and agro-business. The new Claranet Brazil has a diverse service portfolio, including private, public, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and network services, complemented by Claranet’s global capabilities.

Celebrating 25 years in Europe next year, Claranet started its business in Brazil at the end of 2017, with a focus on public cloud as its go-to-market strategy. In this short period, the company has attracted major Brazilian organisations such as Embraer, a leading aerospace company, TV Globo, a leading media group, and wholesale bank Banco Fibra.