VMware Announces Cloud Native Master Services Competency to Run and Manage Modern Apps

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

VMware, Inc. announced continued momentum in its Partner Connect program with the addition of a new VMware Cloud Native Master Services Competency (MSC), the first competency related to the VMware Tanzu portfolio. This new Cloud Native MSC will provide a foundational step to enable current and future partners to architect a Kubernetes-based platform supported by complementary technologies from the cloud native ecosystem for continuous delivery of applications and is intended to recognize partners who specialize in Kubernetes operations, site reliability engineering and DevOps.

The VMware Cloud Native MSC is the first Master Services Competency to launch following VMware’s announcement of Partner Connect in March. VMware Partner Connect is the new, flexible and dramatically simplified program for partners to do business with VMware in a way that aligns with their business models.

Cloud Native principles have come to define modern applications as business critical – the use of containers, microservices and APIs is now widespread. This requires that organizations embrace new methods for building applications, and repeatable processes for refactoring and re-platforming existing applications. Importantly, underlying infrastructure must also rapidly evolve to support the needs of modern applications. That’s why Dimensional Research found that among enterprises running Kubernetes, 59% are already doing so in production.1 Partners that embrace these principles can guide their customers and accelerate application modernization initiatives.

The Cloud Native MSC builds upon foundational training and certifications introduced in early 2019 and provides partners with the capabilities to offer and deliver VMware Tanzu platform services to their customers. The competency validates a partner’s understanding of Kubernetes concepts and equips them to help enterprise run and manage modern applications. The competency covers core offerings of the VMware Tanzu portfolio, including VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control; though principles are relevant to the wider cloud native ecosystem.

Earlier this year, VMware announced the availability of vSphere 7 with Kubernetes, evolving its flagship platform to support virtual machines and containers. As customers continue to demand Kubernetes-based solutions to support the delivery of modern applications across multi-cloud platforms, the new skills attained by achieving the Cloud Native MSC will allow partners to help hundreds of thousands of vSphere customers operate a modern applications platform.

Requirements for individuals and requirements for the partner organization to achieve the Cloud Native MSC include:

Three (3) individuals must complete the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Certification and the VMware Cloud Native Master Specialist Badge, and

The Partner organization must submit one (1) Customer Reference which validates that it has successfully completed an installation of the appropriate product.

Further illustrating the significance of the Cloud Native MSC, nine partners have already achieved the certification:

AHEAD

Altoros

Boxboat Technologies

Data Essential

EngineerBetter

Huco

ITQ

Metanext

TeraSky

Master Services Competencies (MSCs) are VMware partner designations designed to recognize services-capable partners with delivery expertise and experience within a VMware solution area. These competencies now allow partners to differentiate in six key solution areas: Cloud Management and Automation, Cloud Native, Data Center Virtualization, Digital Workspace, Network Virtualization and VMware Cloud on AWS.