Venari Security Raises Series A Funding to Help Organisations Fight Back Against Rapidly Growing Encrypted Traffic Threat

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Venari Security is announcing it has raised a Series A funding of £4.2m with a post money valuation of £14.2m. With some of the best known and most influential figures in the cybersecurity industry onboard including Paddy McGuinness, the UK’s former Deputy National Security Adviser for Intelligence, Security and Resilience; Lane Bess, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks; and Cris Conde, former Chief Executive Officer of Sungard, the company is primed for success by fundamentally transforming organisations’ ability to accurately and quickly spot threats concealed in encrypted traffic.

In a world where privacy is demanded by customers and mandated by regulators, encryption has become the norm. But it’s become a major target for cybercriminals. In 2020, Cisco estimated that as much as 70% of all malware campaigns would use some type of encryption to conceal malware delivery, enabling malicious communications to sneak past network defences and extract data through encrypted channels.

Unlike traditional solutions that require communications to be decrypted to accurately identify abnormal activity, Venari uses a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and behavioural analytics to accurately detect threats on the network in near real-time, without the need for decryption. This significantly reduces the response time of security teams and enables them to proactive respond to threats rather than react to events, while delivering internal and regulatory compliance for organisations.

The business will be led by CEO Tom Millar, former Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ITC Secure; Chief Revenue Officer Hiten Mistry, former banking lead architect and senior figure at several cyber security start-ups, and Chief Technology Officer Simon Mullis, former Technical Director EMEA at Tanium.

The company will use the investment to grow its Research & Development, data science and cyber teams, complete its Go-To-Market plan and continue to attract some of the best cyber talent to achieve its aggressive growth plans.