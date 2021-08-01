Commissum COO Boglarka Ronto joins global security organisation CREST (GB) in an advisory role

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Commissum (Eurofins Cyber Security UK), a cybersecurity services organisation and part of Eurofins Digital Testing, has announced that its COO, Boglarka Ronto, has been voted onto the prestigious CREST GB board. Boglarka will serve on the CREST Executive for a period of three years.

Commissum is one of the fastest-growing cyber security firms in the UK and has doubled in size every year for the past three years, with offices located in Birmingham, Edinburgh and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It offers a host of cybersecurity-related services including: technical assurance and security testing, managed services and cyber incident response, advisory & audit and a range of educational and awareness services.

CREST is an international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body that represents and supports the technical information security market and sets the benchmark for skill and expertise levels for the industry.

Boglarka is one of three members elected at CREST GB’s virtual annual general meeting, held on 17 June 2021, and one of two female executive committee members.

Boglarka brings to CREST over 15 years’ experience of leading and managing test teams and in recent years running all service delivery operations at Commissum.

Boglarka began her career in UNIX administration, which sparked her interest and passion for all things cyber and information security. She then progressed into penetration testing and now heads the Commissum technical services and testing practice.

Of her appointment, Boglarka said: “It’s my privilege to serve as an elected board member for CREST GB and I’m looking forward to contributing to its important work, and supporting CREST’s international expansion objectives alongside championing those from minority and diverse backgrounds into the industry and into leadership positions”.

In her current role at Commissum, Boglarka is responsible for all operational aspects of the business as well as supporting the wider Eurofins Digital Testing cyber businesses globally.

She also works with young people to help nurture fulfilling careers in one of the many areas of cyber security, focusing on supporting underrepresented groups within the industry such as women, those with neurodiverse backgrounds and other minorities. As a security industry leader, Boglarka regularly speaks and delivers technical talks to industry peers, academia, and at conferences.

CREST GB consists of a committee of nine senior industrialists, one who is a permanent member and two of whom are CREST assessors. At an operational level, responsibility is divided into the following areas: Governance, standards and operations, marketing and communications, finance and HR and remuneration.

About Commissum

Eurofins Digital Testing is a global leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA) and cyber security. We work with key high-technology businesses in the consumer electronics, software development, automotive, IoT, connected health and media markets, delivering testing services, test tools, staffing and resourcing and training. The foundation of Eurofins Digital Testing brought many successful digital testing organisations into the Eurofins family. On-going growth has expanded the range of digital testing tools and services offered and also extended our global reach. A dedicated division, Eurofins Cyber Security, helps companies face the landscape of ever-increasing threats.

Commissum, part of Eurofins Digital Testing, is a specialist Information Assurance company that fully understands the business and technological implications of the modern networked world, its risks, and the resulting balance of opportunity versus exposure. Our service offering comprises five core areas of expertise; analysis, delivery, testing, operations and security awareness.