Ingram Micro Cloud Canada Launches Public Sector AWS Channel Distribution

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ingram Micro Cloud is the first distributor in Canada to offer Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions in the public sector, including healthcare, education, public administration, defense and non-profits.

Ingram Micro Cloud is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an AWS Distributor and today’s launch of this new channel distribution distinguishes the company as the only national distributor that can support a reseller’s commercial and public sector AWS customers.

The distribution program, which came to fruition after Ingram Micro Cloud Canada became an AWS Public Sector Partner, will also leverage extensive expertise from Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS team and programs. This includes support through the Ingram Micro Cloud AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with more than 100 AWS Certifications.

Moreover, partners are set to benefit from AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Tool, and Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace with access to automated go-to-market tools.