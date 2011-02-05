Untangle Addresses Need For Threat Prevention at the Network Edge with Launch of SD-WAN Router 3.1

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Highlights of SD-WAN Router 3.1:

Low cost entry package which provides network connectivity across a globally dispersed network, and increases business application performance with Untangle’s WAN optimization techniques.

New security package that prevents malware, viruses, and other malicious traffic with minimal visibility into network traffic. Threat Prevention will assess and block dangerous types of network traffic even when the traffic is encrypted. Other types of protective features often require SSL Inspection which adds undesired CPU overheads.

Businesses can choose flexible deployment options when setting up branch offices: security can be either assessed at Headquarters with branch offices connected to the corporate network, or access advanced security to deliver assessments right at the network edge.

In spring 2021, Untangle partnered with key companies to deliver its SMB security solutions to untapped markets, expanding its global reach: the Pulsia Technology partnership allowed for distribution in Spain, Mexico and France, while the Brainworks Computer Technologies GmbH partnership allowed for similar distribution in German-speaking countries.

Untangle also celebrated the launch of the company’s first mobile app, Untangle Go. Available on iOS and Android, Untangle GO empowers IT administrators to quickly access critical information regarding their security appliances and network status, all from the touch of a button.