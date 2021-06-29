USU Oracle Solution is Verified for Data Collection of Oracle Fusion Middleware

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

USU Group announced that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of Fusion Middleware products.

USU is a trusted partner of Oracle, and this new verification ensures their data collection meets or exceeds Oracle’s standards. Customers can use the USU solution to gather accurate data about the installation and usage of Fusion Middleware products, and submit it in a software compliance audit, instead of using Oracle’s measurement tools.

USU Software Asset Management is verified by Oracle for its discovery of Middleware applications, such as WebLogic, Oracle Application Server, Oracle Business Intelligence, Tuxedo, Webcenter, Forms & Reports, and Oracle SOA.

The specialized Oracle solution is also verified for collecting installation and usage data for Oracle Database and its related options and features. It uses that data for its compliance reporting and deep optimization features. Important tasks include detecting and downgrading databases, excluding options that could be false positives, and deactivating costly accidental activations.