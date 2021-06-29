Teledyne e2v announces Tetra

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The Tetra sensors are ideal for food sorting, recycling, logistics, pick-and-place, document scanning, and other machine vision applications that require mono, color, and multispectral imaging.

Tetra sensors are available in a 2k resolution with a 14 μm x 14 μm pixel size, or 4k resolution with a 7 μm x 7 μm pixel size at a max line rate of 128kHz aggregate. The mono models can be configured to output one, two, or four rows and the color models provide RGB and mono outputs. Using wafer level coated dichroic filters, the sensor also provides spectrally independent RGB and NIR outputs for multispectral imaging.

Based on a synchronized shutter design, Tetra provide low read noise and high dynamic range with true correlated double sampling (CDS). Each channel has its own exposure control, resulting in easy-to-perform white balancing.

The ceramic LCC package also offers high reliability over a wide range of operating temperatures. The sensor data ports have high signal integrity and simple interfacing for quick system integration.