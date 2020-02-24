UltraSoC wins Security Award for Bus Sentinel hardware cybersecurity IP

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

UltraSoC has been presented with a Best in Show award in the category of Security products, by Embedded Computing, at embedded world 2020 which is taking place this week in Nuremberg, Germany. The Best in Show Security award was presented specifically for UltraSoC’s Bus Sentinel hardware-based cybersecurity product, due to its ability to protect a range of consumer devices by monitoring, detecting and preventing attacks spreading.

Following the launch of Bus Sentinel, UltraSoC this week also launched its second cybersecurity hardware product at embedded world 2020 - the CAN Sentinel. Targeted specifically at improving cybersecurity for the automotive industry, CAN Sentinel brings a much needed layer of security to the CAN bus used in all modern vehicles. As with the Bus Sentinel, the CAN Sentinel monitors transactions across the bus to identify suspicious activity, preventing malicious messages and silencing attacks. UltraSoC’s cybersecurity hardware IP products combine with the company’s secure embedded analytics architecture to provide a complete holistic embedded security solution.

The automotive industry is increasingly aware of the need to build on functional safety standards (ISO26262) to address the growing cybersecurity risks, and is developing the new cybersecurity standard ISO21434.