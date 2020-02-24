Chris Connell promoted to Deputy VP of Global Sales and Director of European Operations at Kaspersky

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Chris Connell has been promoted to the dual role of Deputy Vice President of Global Sales and Director of European Operations at Kaspersky.

In his new position, Connell will be responsible for the control of the company’s corporate and sales strategy execution, including sales framework development and implementation, sales pipeline planning and performance. A key component of the new role will be to ensure that all segments of Kaspersky’s businesses – SMB, Enterprise and Tangible – align with the business’ global sales strategy.

Connell, who will continue to be based in London, took up the role of UK and Ireland General Manager in March 2019 and his role expanded to cover the Nordic and Benelux regions. His fresh perspective on Kaspersky’s business operations in the region has helped the business identify new opportunities for growth in both the UK and the wider European market.

Connell has over 20 years of experience within the industry, with stints at VIP Computers and Azlan, delivering consistent revenue and profit growth. Connell’s broad sector experience has also seen him work with several blue-chip tech firms, including IBM, Hewlett-Packard and Apple. Prior to joining Kaspersky, Connell spent 15 years at Ingram Micro where he was Vendor Director across several categories within both the B2B and B2C sectors.

The rapid proliferation of new technologies provides people with new opportunities, but a growing dependence on technology can also put businesses and individuals at risk. As the world has become more digitised and globalised, Kaspersky has advanced and expanded its comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services, including innovative products and technologies, cloud services and world-leading threat intelligence.