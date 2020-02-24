Qumulo Releases Next Generation of Hybrid Cloud File Storage

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

According to ESG’s 2020 research1, 90 percent of organisations agree that on-prem storage needs to be compatible with current and future public cloud goals. The v3 software release extends Qumulo’s leadership in hybrid cloud file storage with increased security, simple real-time analytics and management, integrated backup functionality, enhanced performance and massive scalability on-prem and in the cloud.

Qumulo Hybrid File Software v3 provides:

End-to-End Data Security & Integrated Data Protection Encryption of a company’s data is a crucial concern and, in many instances, is required by government and industry regulations. Qumulo now provides encryption of data in-flight via SMBv3 and encryption at-rest on HPE’s Apollo appliances.

Audit capabilities log user and system activities for security and compliance requirements. Qumulo security logs leverage industry-standard open standards to simply integrate with leading monitoring tools such as Splunk.

Role-based access control (RBAC) policies allow administrators to manage who has access to and control of the system and the data. Using the API, policies can be programmatically copied to multiple clusters on-prem and in the cloud, making it simple to secure user access across hybrid environments.

Backing up multiple petabytes of data has historically been a prohibitively time-consuming and expensive process. Qumulo’s v3 software release has built-in data protection capabilities, available at no additional charge, that enable customers to avoid the costs and management complexity of a separate backup application. Qumulo’s integrated data protection leverages snapshot replication to backup data from the original cluster to a secondary location, either on-prem or in a choice of clouds.

Accelerated All-NVMe Application Performance & New All-NVMe Platform Qumulo led the file storage market when it introduced the first all-NVMe scale-out file storage platform in 2017. With its v3 software release, Qumulo has further optimised its software to both deliver high performance for small file data sets. These performance optimisations are delivered within a single software release that runs natively in the cloud or on a wide range of commodity hardware, accelerating workloads both on-prem and in the cloud. NVMe adoption is accelerating rapidly as performance-driven users and applications increasingly consolidate their workloads on Qumulo’s software. In response to the demand for increased capacity on NVMe, Qumulo is introducing the new P-368T platform. The P-368T is a dense, 2U platform that provides 368TB raw capacity per node and scales to more than 36 petabytes of all-NVMe storage in a single cluster.

Qumulo Hybrid File Software v3 Cluster Activity

Simple to Manage with Greatly Expanded Real-Time Analytics Information Real-time visibility and integrated analytics have been a core advantage that Qumulo has provided to users since its initial launch in 2015. The v3 release delivers an enhanced user experience and additional capabilities, including snapshot capacity usage and latency by IP address, to ensure application performance is optimised.

Data sets have grown at breakneck speeds. To efficiently manage a large number of users and a wide variety of applications, and to provide the business with data insights, an organisation’s infrastructure must be managed by software, not manual processes. Qumulo has expanded its API capabilities to automate all of the new v3 feature capabilities, maximising system administrators’ time and efficiency.

Qumulo Hybrid File Software v3 User Interface

Massive Scalability

Scalability limitations of legacy file systems have caused data sprawl and data storage efficiency challenges for years. These challenges have extended into limitations of cloud-native file systems and legacy file systems as they have tried to integrate with the cloud. Qumulo’s software was designed from the ground up to leverage 100 percent of the provisioned capacity, to store large and small files efficiently, and to run natively on cloud infrastructures. The v3 software release was tested on 100-node clusters to further demonstrate scale capabilities to over 36 petabytes in a single cluster.

Also announced separately today, Qumulo has massively expanded access to its hybrid cloud file software worldwide with the addition of new partnerships and distribution channels. Qumulo Hybrid File Software v3 is now available through Fujitsu, HPE GreenLake, Arrow Electronics and Global Distribution.