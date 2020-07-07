Trustwave Launches New Global Channel Partner Program

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Trustwave announced Trustwave PartnerOne, a new global partner program designed to deliver the industry’s most advanced cybersecurity products, services and practitioners in collaboration with strategic technology vendors and solution providers as demand for threat detection and response solutions surges worldwide.

Trustwave PartnerOne unifies leading-edge cybersecurity technologies and services with critical sales, marketing and operational support into a program designed to increase competitive advantage, create unique customer value and maximize revenue opportunity. The program is delivered through a new two-tier distribution and referral model to help drive market growth for Trustwave products and services.

Trustwave PartnerOne benefits include:

• New revenue opportunities — Channel partners can add new revenue streams to their current security product offerings with Trustwave Managed Threat Detection and Response. These services leverage the Trustwave global network of security operation centers (SOCs) and Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite security team, to deliver proactive threat hunting, security testing, digital forensic investigations and immediate elimination of threats residing on premise or in the cloud.

• Access to powerful data protection products — Trustwave DbProtect and Trustwave Secure Email Gateway give channel partners options to sell some of the industry’s most advanced protection, policy control and compliance management solutions available for databases and email.

• Customized marketing campaigns to build pipelines — Trustwave offers co-brandable and pre-built marketing campaigns based on geography and partner needs. Partners will have access to presentation decks, email templates, case studies and can host joint webinars with Trustwave security experts to bolster demand generation.

• Competitive differentiation via industry-leading services — Channel partners can increase competitive advantages by offering unique consulting and professional services, robust security testing or layer Trustwave Managed Detection and Response services onto endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions and across public clouds to maximize customer investments.

• New, intuitive portal for centralized control — A user interface gives partners a single comprehensive view and self-manage capabilities to scale services and resources as needed, administer marketing campaigns, chart and report on performance metrics and link to third-party sales and customer resource management platforms.

• Strong sales enablement and support — Trustwave supports channel partners throughout the entire sales cycle by providing regional access to security staff, sales expertise and in-depth training to help close deals and foster customer relationships.

Partners are increasingly important to Trustwave global growth strategy. Customer bookings by partners has more than tripled in the recent year and Trustwave has launched new managed security offerings with Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Netskope and other leading technology providers.