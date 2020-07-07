Cobalt Iron Announces Partnership With Tech Data to Distribute Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup to Tech Data’s Resellers in United States and Canada

Cobalt Iron Inc., announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Tech Data, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. As the newest member of the Cobalt IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, Tech Data will distribute Cobalt Iron’s Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform to U.S. and Canadian resellers whose customers are searching for advanced, automated, and modern data protection.

Compass is the market’s only data protection solution that is truly SaaS-based, multicloud, and analytics-driven, with award-winning security and cyber-attack prevention capabilities built natively into the solution. With Compass listed on the Tech Data line card, both Tech Data and Cobalt Iron business partners will be able to purchase Compass directly from Tech Data for delivery to their own customers. In addition to the technology, Tech Data will provide certification, training, instruction, technical support, and marketing services.

Launched late last year, Cobalt Iron’s IPA is the data protection industry’s most innovative and financially rewarding channel partner program. IPA has three key objectives: to help partners acquire new customers, to encourage successful new deployments, and to enable and train future partners on the Compass platform. Each of the program’s three partnership tiers has progressively more resources and initiatives for obtaining new clients, developing partner skills, and growing revenue. In this unique program, partners of any size can reach advanced status.