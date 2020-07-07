HelpSystems Acquires Leading Data Classification Providers to Bolster Security Business

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

HelpSystems announced the acquisition of Titus and Boldon James, both leaders in data classification software that helps organizations classify and protect information. Adding these outstanding companies to HelpSystems’ security portfolio establishes the leading platform in data classification and meets customers’ needs for a comprehensive, powerful suite of data security options.

The solutions offered by Titus and Boldon James make sure sensitive information is classified properly and secured. They work in lockstep with HelpSystems’ GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer and Clearswift e-mail and web security solutions to protect data at every stage of its lifecycle whether it resides on premise, in the cloud, or is just passing through the Internet.

Titus and Boldon James are trusted by thousands of organizations around the world including those in financial services, manufacturing, military, and government. The acquisition helps HelpSystems customers further improve their security posture and meet intensifying regulatory requirements including CCPA, GDPR, SOX, PCI-DSS, HIPAA by mitigating data leakage and regaining control of sensitive data in their organizations.

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation solutions simplify critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

Titus is a providing solutions that enable businesses to accelerate their adoption of data protection. The company’s products enable organizations to discover, classify, protect, analyze, and share information. With an open, intelligent policy manager, Titus customers can address regulatory compliance initiatives and get more out of their existing security investments. Millions of users in over 120 countries trust Titus to keep their data compliant and secure, including some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world, government and military organizations across the G7 and Australia, and Fortune 2000 companies. More information is available at www.titus.com.

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally-recognized innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work. Boldon James solutions integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations, and proactively respond to regulatory change. The company has a 30-year heritage of delivering for the world’s leading commercial organizations, systems integrators, defense forces, and governments. To learn more, visit www.boldonjames.com.