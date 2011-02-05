ThycoticCentrify is Now Delinea

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced its debut as a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security. Backed by TPG Capital, Delinea was formed in April 2021 through the merger of established PAM leaders Thycotic and Centrify. Delinea’s new brand identity underscores its significant progress as a combined company and renewed commitment to providing comprehensive, cloud-ready solutions that put privileged access at the centre of cybersecurity. For small businesses and global enterprises alike, Delinea delivers the digital freedom that everyone deserves by seamlessly defining the boundaries of access.

As organisations continue their digital transformations, they are faced with increasingly sophisticated environments and more challenging requirements for securing an expanded threatscape. Legacy PAM solutions are not designed for today’s hybrid environments, are too complex, and cannot solve current privilege management challenges.

Delinea’s solutions grant access to an organisation’s most critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure using a centralized dashboard. Users get access when and where they need it, for as long as needed to complete the task. Delinea empowers agility, productivity, and security.

Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Delinea provides powerful, customizable, and scalable solutions to secure organisations of any size or in any industry, no matter their PAM maturity.

Delinea is a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.