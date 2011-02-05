KPN Ventures invests in Censornet’s Series C funding round

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Censornet has announced KPN Ventures has invested in its Series C Funding round. The investment round is set to boost its 2022 expansion plans, as it makes enterprise-grade cyber security affordable for mid-sized organisations. Following the deal, KPN Ventures’ Investment Director, Sem Alberga, joins the Censornet Board.

Censornet’s Autonomous Integrated Cloud Security platform integrates best-in-class email security, web security, cloud application security (CASB) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions into one line of defence. Censornet has already delivered strong growth through MSPs and by effective cooperation with channel partners. This investment round cements Censornet’s growth plans into the Benelux and DACH area.

With over ten years’ experience in M&A and venture capital, Alberga brings great value and strategic investment expertise to the Censornet board. His experience will see Alberga focus on the strategic direction of Censornet, ensuring that it reaps the full benefits of its autonomous integrated cloud security platform, and its partnerships.

Hans Söhngen, Managing Director of KPN Ventures commented: “We are very happy to welcome Censornet to our portfolio of innovative tech investments. Censornet has an impressive track record in the cloud cyber security space and its integrated cyber security platform offers a strong value proposition to mid-market organisations facing rising cyber threats. In addition, Censornet perfectly fits KPN’s ambition to offer a safe digital experience to its customer”

Ed Macnair, CEO, Censornet, commented: “Telcos are in prime position to connect and defend organisations. KPN, in particular, has a strong focus on security for its networks and services, making KPN Ventures a perfect partner for our future growth. We have ambitious growth plans for Benelux and the DACH region, and this partnership bolsters our ability to execute.”