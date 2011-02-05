ThycoticCentrify Delivers First Integration of Secret Server with its Platform for Modern Privileged Access Management

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify and Centrify announced it has leveraged the power of the ThycoticCentrify platform to integrate with Secret Server, its industry-recognized privileged account and session management solution. The combination avails Secret Server customers to a range of SaaS services, establishing the foundation of modern PAM strategies and centralizing access and visibility to credentials for faster time to access, risk identification, and resolution.

ThycoticCentrify’s ‘better together’ vision of modern PAM has rapidly taken shape with its latest 21.7 release. Recognized worldwide for its ease of use and robust feature set, Secret Server takes the next step forward by integrating with the platform – a shared collection of SaaS services designed for modern hybrid organizations. Customers now have access to credentials vaulted in multiple Secret Server instances from a single portal. In addition, Secret Server can now consume platform capabilities such as enhanced remote access with VPN-less login and extensive second factors for multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Embrace Zero Trust with fine-grained privilege elevation

With the 21.7 release of its Cloud Suite product, ThycoticCentrify also delivers centralized, fine-grained control of access and privilege for Windows and Linux servers. With PAM policies centrally managed in the platform, organizations can scope varying degrees of privileged access that better align with job functions, allowing administrators to elevate permissions, just-in-time, to run privileged applications or commands.

Consistent management of Linux identities across namespaces

Unless their identity is consistent, when users log in to different Linux systems, mount central file shares, and create files and folders, the file system can deny access, affecting productivity. In the 21.7 release, when a user with a Linux profile defined in the platform logs into a Linux server, Cloud Suite ensures their correct profile attributes are associated with the session. The clients on the host systems perform user identifier and group identifier rationalization and preserve this across user sessions. Resource access is assured, avoiding a disruption in usage.