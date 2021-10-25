Perception Point Launches Free Advanced Email Security Service

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Perception Point offering announced the availability of the Perception Point Free Plan comes with no usage limits: unlimited number of users, any scale and no time limit. The Perception Point Free Plan is the first free email security plan of its kind, protecting organizations from any inbound threat via email and other cloud collaboration channels. Supported applications include Google Gmail, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Salesforce.

Customers will receive Perception Point’s next-gen email security service, which was ranked #1 in latest SE Labs Independent testing report for detection rate, false-positive rate, and overall accuracy. "This extremely challenging test puts email services through a very rigorous assessment and it is to Perception Point’s credit that it has achieved first place and the highest AAA award,” said Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs.

Perception Point has also been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide Report for Email Security for the third year in a row, in the Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) category.

The Free Plan from Perception Point includes:

• 7 layers of best-in-class next-gen detection for anti spam, phishing, malware, BEC, anti-evasion, Zero-day & N-day detection.

• Coverage of multiple cloud collaboration channels, including email, cloud storage platforms, and cloud apps

• Plug-n-play deployment

• Access to the X-Ray dashboard for management and reporting

• Limited access to Perception Point’s Incident Response team

• Ongoing, free updates

Perception Point’s Free Plan customers can easily upgrade to a licensed version, which includes full prevention mode, dedicated Incident Response service at no additional cost, end-user reporting, unlimited history, post-delivery remediation, request investigation feature, reporting and analytics capabilities, advanced integrations, and much more.