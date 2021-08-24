Search
ThreatQuotient Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for XDR

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced that Frost & Sullivan has presented ThreatQuotient with the 2021 Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for excelling in Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Frost & Sullivan strictly reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries and believes that ThreatQuotient will emerge as a transparent and reliable vendor that supports security operations aligned with XDR’s vision.

ThreatQuotient’s security operations platform, ThreatQ, takes a data-driven approach to simplifying detection and response through high fidelity data management capabilities and near-endless integration options and capabilities. ThreatQ’s open integration architecture empowers customers to embrace XDR by fusing together disparate data sources, systems and teams through its innovative DataLinq Engine™. This adaptive engine imports and correlates external and internal data; curates and analyses data for decision making and action; and exports a prioritised data flow across the infrastructure for accelerated detection and response.

Frost & Sullivan’s extensive and ongoing analysis on the XDR space, coupled with stringent award criteria, identified ThreatQuotient as a leading vendor-agnostic solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls (e.g., endpoint, cloud, network), enabling security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in a faster and more holistic manner. ThreatQuotient earned the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in XDR for strong overall performance in all categories: strategy effectiveness and execution, competitive differentiation, executive team alignment, stakeholder integration, price and performance value, customer purchase and ownership experience, and customer service experience.

Mikita Hanets, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, added, “In contrast to most early XDR offerings, the ThreatQ Platform enables security operations teams to ingest data from a wide array of security controls, whether they are from a single vendor or multiple providers. The company has an extensive list of out-of-the-box integrations that allow ThreatQuotient’s customers to start benefiting from those partnerships in a matter of minutes.”

According to the Frost & Sullivan award write-up, ThreatQuotient’s security operations platform already outperforms most early XDR offerings by enabling the correlation of threat data, integrating with a wide range of third-party solutions, and taking a data-driven approach to automation. Positioned as a company that will power the industry evolution towards the XDR vision, this recognition comes on the heels of two major product updates announced in 2021: ThreatQ TDR Orchestrator and ThreatQ Data Exchange. For more information on the ThreatQ Marketplace, please visit marketplace.threatq.com.




