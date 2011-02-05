Akana by Perforce Ranked a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for API Management and Security

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Perforce Software announced that Akana was ranked a Leader in Technology, Innovation, and Product in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for API Management and Security.

Akana was recognized in the report for, “delivering fully integrated end-to-end API development, management, and security capabilities across multi-cloud and hybrid environments,” as well as a focus on security, ease of deployment and use, and a customer-centric approach to innovation, which contribute to quick ROI and low TCO for Akana customers.

“We are pleased that Akana has been recognized for the excellence that this product provides to our customers. Many organizations in the Fortune 500 including travel, financial services, and manufacturing organizations, depend on Akana for API management throughout their mission-critical applications. Many also depend on Akana’s Sola product to modernize the mainframe in place, opening up the data via APIs in just minutes,” said Konrad Litwin, General Manager, Perforce.

Akana is offered in on-prem, SaaS, and hybrid delivery models.