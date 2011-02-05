Ivanti Named the Only Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ivanti announced that it has been positioned as the only Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

We believe, “Ivanti’s recognition in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, is a testament to our vision and strategy, and demonstrates our pace of execution ,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “We believe that this recognition is validation of our purpose to enable the Everywhere Workplace with Ivanti Neurons platform, which brings automation and intelligence to the UEM market.”

Today, Ivanti’s UEM platform increases user and IT productivity by helping IT administrators gather detailed device data, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix enduser issues. It simplifies management through a single pane of glass with the Ivanti Neurons console and delivers automation across a broad range of devices, including Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android and IoT devices. We believe the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.