ThreatQuotient Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced the company has been recognized as a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber in their Security Quarterly report for Q3 2021. TAG Cyber selected ThreatQuotient as one of only a handful of industry-leading cyber security solution providers to be featured in the report, which offers expert guidance, research and analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.

In 2021, the frequency and scale of cyberattacks has increased and affected businesses and critical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to power plants. Amid the growing intensity and risks associated with these threats, enterprises, governments, and individuals are in need of more research and resources to protect against the damage cyber attacks can inflict on vital systems. To address security personnel shortages and an industry need for more curated and data-driven threat intelligence, ThreatQuotient recently announced two new capabilities built into the ThreatQ platform, ThreatQ TDR Orchestrator and ThreatQ Data Exchange.