Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Mobile Security in Omdia’s Market Radar Report

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced it has been recognized as a Market Leader in Omdia’s Market Radar Mobile Security Management Solutions Report. This year’s recognition highlights Check Point Harmony Mobile’s ability to deliver a comprehensive set of capabilities that help businesses protect data across application, network, and device attack vectors.

Omdia assessed the Mobile Security Management (MSM) solutions with the following seven criteria; Endpoint threat detection, App threat detection, Network threat detection, integration & partner ecosystem, maturity, strategy & vision and market impact. Check Point Harmony Mobile was named a leader for its advanced abilities across all categories on the Omdia Market Radar’s Heatmap, while exceeding threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

“At Omdia we understand that mobile security is much more than mobile devices and that businesses must be cognizant of the range of threats to accurately secure the mobile workforce,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst with Omdia. “Check Point Software has experienced significant traction of its mobile security offering, largely driven by the need to better secure and enable employees working across both corporate-owned and/or personal devices.”

As confirmed by Omdia’s report, mobile security is no longer optional. While workforces adapt to a hybrid work environment, Check Point Software’s Mobile Security Report 2021 found that 97% of organizations have faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors. Moreover, Check Point Software found that at least 40% of the world’s mobile devices are inherently vulnerable to cyberattacks, making mobile security a vital tool in the fight against cybercrime.

Check Point Harmony Mobile is a Mobile Threat Defense solution that keeps corporate data safe by securing employees’ mobile devices across all attack vectors: apps, network and OS. Harmony Mobile is part of the Check Point Harmony product suite that unifies endpoint, browser, email and remote access security components to protect all user devices and the enterprise networks they connect to.