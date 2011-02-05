Digital Realty Recognized for Continued Leadership in Cloudscene’s Data Center Ecosystem for Second Consecutive Year

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Digital Realty has been named a leader in Cloudscene’s Data Center Ecosystem Leaderboard for the second consecutive year. The leaderboard ranks the strength of providers’ ecosystems of data centers, service providers, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps across North America, Latin America, EMEA, Oceania and Asia. Digital Realty’s leadership position underscores the strength of PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, as well as the vibrancy of the connected data communities flourishing on its platform.

In EMEA, Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, has been named number one in the Cloudscene rankings for the third consecutive Leaderboard. This sustained leadership position was propelled by new subsea connections, including Crosslake Fibre connecting London and Paris, and the 6,600-kilometer extension of the Dunant subsea cable between Paris and Virginia in the U.S. as well as the addition of coverage and connectivity in new markets including Greece and Croatia.

In North America, Digital Realty ranked second on the Cloudscene Leaderboard, reflecting the company’s well established presence in the region, recently enhanced with the addition of the Westin Building Exchange, the primary interconnection hub for the Pacific Northwest, as well as a new, densely interconnected colocation facility in downtown Toronto and the recent expansion of its Santa Clara campus serving Silicon Valley.

Digital Realty also ranked second in Latin America, driven by the continued organic growth of Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure joint venture company. Ascenty now offers access to 27 data centers with more than 250 megawatts of IT load capacity either fully built out or under construction. In Asia, Digital Realty moved up three spots to number seven, driven by strong organic growth within the region and the continued success of MC Digital Realty, a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation.

Digital Realty continues to elevate its global position in the industry by offering a full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Over the past 24 months, Digital Realty has expanded its global coverage by nine metros, and now serves more than 4,000 participants on its global platform in 290 facilities within 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. Year-to-date in 2021, Digital Realty has added eight new high-speed cloud on-ramps, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect 100Gbps capabilities in Dublin and Seattle as well as direct connections to Google Cloud in Atlanta, Copenhagen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Los Angeles and Vienna.