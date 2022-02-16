The Best Free Password Manager on the Market

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Passbolt, Password Manager, is made for developers by developers, developed with CakePhP, and offers a higher degree of security, deeper interoperability and unmatched granularity where single credentials can be shared individually, resulting in greater collaboration, over and above many other solutions. Key benefits include:

• Api-first, can be operated from web browsers, mobile apps and multiple CLIs. It is also available on-premise

• Enterprise: complex access rights on a hierarchy of nested folders, permissions can be expanded and restricted at each level

• It is more difficult to break Passbolt’s password manager system than many alternative solutions, since an attacker would have to guess the content of the private key, which is similar to crypto ledgers (2048 kb at least)

• Passbolt source code and all its clients were audited 5 times by the German cybersecurity company, Cure53, in 2021 alone

This year, we’ve got several major new password manager product announcements coming which we think will be of interest to the readers of Global Security, so we thought it’s about time we introduced ourselves to you. Passbolt currently boasts over 100,000 Digital and Agile customers across 50+ countries. They range from F200 companies, to governments and armed forces. (I am based in France too, if you’d like to reach out to me, please do so.)

Passbolt Password Manager aims to improve the information security of small and medium organizations. Free, self-hosted, and extensible, Passbolt is interoperable thanks to its JSON API and use of open standards such as OpenPGP.

With the decentralized Web 3.0 growing in popularity, cloud-based apps and mobile apps to support remote working on the rise, and issues such as cyber-hacking and data compliance and regulation to contend with, it’s hard for a user or systems supervisor to know where to turn when it comes to how to best structure and operate password managers for teams and DevOps without threatening security or restricting workflow. That’s why we developed Passbolt.

Passbolt offers 1GB encrypted data and many additional benefits for DevOps teams, including:

• Lightweight, can be installed natively on any linux platform; debian, ubuntu, centos, redhat and raspberry pi.Docker and VMs.

• More accurate and granular reporting with activity logs. User and password activity logs can be checked with a high level of precision and integrity.

• Users have the capability to control their own private encryption key (similar to crypto ledgers).

• Credentials can be handled individually whereas in some other solutions, it is impossible to know if/when a password has been accessed.

• Granular access control management makes it easy to use it in automation scenarios to connect two systems together, or inject environment variables in CI/CD platforms for instance.

• Passbolt iOS and Android mobile apps are available for all Passbolt editions, CE included, as part of the v3.5 release.