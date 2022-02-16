ReliaQuest Expands GreyMatter Platform with support for Risk Scenarios and MITRE ATT&CK v10

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced the expansion of its GreyMatter platform with support for MITRE ATT&CK v10 and Risk Scenarios that visually maps and measures a security program’s detection coverage in terms of threats and cyber risks. This new feature enables security leaders to close the communications gap with business leaders while demonstrating how well their security program mitigates cyber risks of most concern to the enterprise.

Many leaders are challenged with measuring the progress of their security program and the impact of their security investments. According to a recent Ponemon Institute Research report, 64% of security leaders say a lack of standardized security metrics to measure progress is the primary obstacle to implementing an IT security risk management program. What’s more, 58% say that the lack of a well-defined security and risk management program is what makes their organization most vulnerable to cyberattacks.

With the ability to map coverage against Risk Scenarios, GreyMatter enables security leaders to have a real-time view into how they are performing against individual threats or cyber risks they are most concerned about. They can pinpoint any gaps in coverage and make informed decisions on how best to proceed with investments and actions to close these gaps. Breakdowns by cyber risk categories and subcategories within them help security leaders focus on areas of concern at a granular level.

Additionally, ReliaQuest announced an upgrade of its support for the latest MITRE ATT&CK framework version 10. By upgrading to support v10 of the framework, GreyMatter users are better able to visualize and measure detection coverage aligned to the latest techniques. In line with keeping with improving efficiencies for security operators, GreyMatter delivers enhancements to reduce tool hopping by automating collection of various contextual information, aiding in faster investigations and further streamlining the security operations workflow.