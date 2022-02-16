SentinelOne launches DataSet

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the launch of DataSet, SentinelOne’s data analytics solution. Building upon the acquisition of Scalyr, DataSet expands beyond cybersecurity use cases delivering a limitless enterprise data platform for live data queries, analytics, insights, and retention.

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform was purpose-built to autonomously defend against security threats by addressing cybersecurity as a data problem. Data sets power AI models which instantly determine if behaviours are benign or malicious. Individual data points, automatically linked, deliver machine-made contextualised storylines across the enterprise for visibility and response. EDR and XDR hunting queries provide curated data sets for threat hunters to outperform adversaries. Every aspect of SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity is underpinned in data expertise. Our journey in delivering market-leading autonomous cybersecurity spans processing petabytes of data, growing at an exponential scale and doing so in real time.

DataSet is a cloud-native flexible enterprise data platform built for all types of data – live or historical, at petabyte scale. By eliminating data schema requirements from the ingestion process and index limitations from querying, DataSet can process massive amounts of live data in real time, delivering log management, data analytics, and alerting with unparalleled speed, performance, and efficiency - built on a security and privacy-first foundation.

Entering the Data-Defined Era

Asana, Copart, TomTom, and DoorDash selected DataSet to analyse all types of data from an unbounded time horizon – streaming and historical. CTOs, CIOs, engineering, and IT operations teams select DataSet, replacing Elastic and Splunk, to harness the power of their data. Legacy data solutions are expensive, slow, and unable to scale at the real-time pace business and technology demands. In the data-defined era, we believe enterprises who are able to leverage their data most effectively will win in their respective markets.

Experience DataSet

With the launch, SentinelOne has appointed Rahul Ravulur to lead DataSet. He brings more than 25 years of experience in building and operating enterprise products at scale, most recently leading product at Splunk. Ravulur will lead the DataSet business to accelerate market traction with leading data-driven enterprises.