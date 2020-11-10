Thales granted license to hunt down cyber criminals

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thales is adding criminal investigations to the range of cyber services and solutions it provides, after being granted a license to conduct digital fraud investigations in the Netherlands. The need for legally valid criminal investigations is growing in line with cybercrime. Thales forensics specialists can now help organisations seek justice and obtain results, by leveraging their renowned cyber expertise and international network of experts In its 2020 CyberThreat Handbook , Thales’ cybersecurity experts put the spotlight on rising cybercrime, positing that this is one of the most dangerous threats companies, organisations and institutions face today. The United Nations estimates that cybercrime will cost the global economy around $5.2 trillion between 2020 and 2025.

The Ministry of Justice and Security in the Netherlands has granted global high-tech company Thales the license to operate as a private investigation agency. The Group is thus adding investigative work to its cybersecurity portfolio at a time when organisations’ need for legally valid forensic investigation reports is increasing due to rising cybercrime. Organisations that fall victim to organised cybercrime can now be better supported by Thales in bringing cybercriminals to justice.

With a long-standing history of helping organisations to protect and defend themselves against cyber-attacks, Thales is now able to offer its clients a new service: to investigate cybercrime and determine its origin and modus operandi. In order to obtain a license to conduct private investigations, a company must fully comply with strict rules and regulations, including , the Dutch Security Industry’s (NVB) privacy code of conduct, the General Data Protection Regulation (AVG) and the Private Security Organizations and Investigation Agencies Act (Wpbr) together with the accompanying regulation (Rpbr). In addition, the person supervising an investigation requires permission from the Minister of Justice and Security in order to be allowed to do such work.

In order to provide optimal service to international organisations, Thales can leverage the Group’s network of forensics specialists worldwide. These experts are continuously trained and educated to keep one step ahead of even the most innovative cyberattacks, enabling them to enhance Thales’ customers’ digital resilience.