Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Essentials Certified in Association With the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

KnowBe4 announced that its Security Awareness Essentials course is now certified in association with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC, formerly GCHQ).

The NCSC’s certification program is designed to assure high quality training courses delivered by experienced training providers. Courses are assessed at two levels: Awareness for those new to cyber security to give a thorough foundation in the subject and application for anyone looking for in-depth courses for their professional development.

Security awareness training is critical to protect organisations from breaches. According to Carbon Black, 88% of UK companies have suffered breaches within the last 12 months. Social engineering attacks such as phishing rank as one of the top causes of breaches, reported by the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 