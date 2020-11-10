Search
Matrix 5MP Bullet Camera - Project Series

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Project Series 5MP Bullet Cameras are designed for serious outdoor deployments. The cameras are powered by Sony STARVIS sensor that makes them adept in producing strikingly clear images in low light conditions.

Apart from this, the True WDR algorithm ensures that evenly balanced images are produced in varying lighting conditions. Besides this, H.265 compression technique is used in data compression which allows the user to accumulate more video footage in the same storage capacity. Finally, with in-built video analytics like Motion Detection, Intrusion Detection and Tripwire users can expect proactive responses against future alerts.

KEY FEATURES:
• Sony Starvis Sensor: Colour Images @ 0.01lux
• H.265 Compression
• True WDR (120dB)
• High Signal to Noise Ratio (73dB)
• On Board Storage (512GB)
• Adaptive and Smart Streaming
• Region of Interest
• Higher Field of View (Upto 113° FOV)
• Multiple-Stream Support
• Motion Detection, Intrusion Detection, Tripwire
• Smart Alerts
• Direct Notification
• NAS Support




