New firewall models expand options for multi-gigabit threat protection, secure SD-branch deployments

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

SonicWall announced the expansion of its Capture Cloud Platform with the addition of the high-performance NSa 2700 firewall and three new cost-effective TZ firewall options. The company also debuted SonicWall Cloud Edge Secure Access that delivers easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use zero-trust security for organizations operating in a modern work-from-anywhere model.

Multi-gigabit threat protection, SonicOS 7.0 arrive on NSa line The new SonicWall NSa 2700 expands multi-gigabit threat performance to enterprises, MSSPs, government agencies, as well as key retail, healthcare and hospitality verticals. It’s also the company’s first mid-level appliance on the new SonicOS 7.0 platform, delivering a modern UX/UI, device views, advanced security control, plus critical networking and management capabilities.

Like the rest of SonicWall’s newest generation of firewall appliances, the NSa 2700 is ready to be managed by SonicWall’s cloud-native Network Security Manager (NSM), giving organizations a single, easy-to-use cloud interface for streamlined management, analytics and reporting.

New low-end TZ firewalls give more options for SD-Branch deployments To secure increasingly relied upon SD-Branch solutions, SonicWall is adding more security choices for SMBs with new cost-effective TZ firewall options. The new TZ270, TZ370 and TZ470 were especially designed for mid-sized organizations and distributed enterprises with SD-WAN locations. 5G- and LTE-ready, the full line of TZ firewalls comes with a convenient USB 3.0 port to quickly and reliably add 5G connectivity.

SonicWall’s new ZTNA offering protects work-from-anywhere environments Leading a robust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering, SonicWall is debuting its new zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solution. SonicWall Cloud Edge Secure Access enables organizations to control and protect network access to both managed and unmanaged devices based on identity, location and device parameters. The cloud-native solution provides a fast and safe authenticated on-ramp to any cloud and on-premise network using authorize-first, connect-later zero-trust model.

Cloud Edge Secure Access is easy to set up and easy to scale. An IT administrator can configure the zero-trust security solution in as little as 15 minutes; end-users can self-install the client application in just five minutes.

SonicWall Cloud Edge Secure Access joins SonicWall Secure Mobile Access and SSL-VPN technology in providing remote security that meets security standards established prior to responses made prior to ‘the new business normal’ set in motion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SonicWall also updated key products with new enterprise and MSSP capabilities. Network Security Manager (NSM) 2.1 adds various options for NSM on-premises deployments to help SOCs run with greater ease and control. SonicWall Capture Client 3.5 endpoint protection helps organizations manage multiple tenants, translating to lower operational costs and faster response times.