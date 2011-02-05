Tenable Ranked Number One in Device Vulnerability Management Market Share by Leading Analyst Firm

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. announced that it has been ranked #1 for device vulnerability management for 2019 market share in the IDC, Worldwide Device Vulnerability Management Market Shares, 2019: Finding the Transitional Elements Between Device Assessment Scanning and Risk-Based Remediation (doc # US46284720, May 2020) report.

According to the report, Tenable is ranked number one in global market share and revenue for 2018 and 2019 and is growing more than twice as fast as its closest competitor. The IDC market share report credits Tenable’s success to the company’s focused innovation and continued investments in delivering the best-of-breed enterprise vulnerability management platform:

● Tenable Lumin™, a first-of-its-kind innovation, empowers organizations to translate technical data into business insights by visualizing, analyzing, measuring and benchmarking cyber risk alongside other key risk metrics.

● Tenable’s leadership in zero-day research coupled with its rapid plugin release cycle for newly discovered flaws bolsters its detection capabilities and helps its customers find and fix vulnerabilities faster and more accurately. Tenable reports the largest Common Vulnerabilities Exposure (CVE) library among vulnerability management vendors and uncovered over 100 zero-day threats in 2019.

● Tenable’s acquisition of industrial security leader, Indegy, combined two pioneers of IT vulnerability management and industrial cybersecurity to deliver Tenable.ot™, the industry’s first unified, risk-based view of IT and operational technology (OT) security.

● Tenable’s market-leading passive monitoring capabilities and data collection sensors uniquely provide holistic visibility across modern computing environments, including IT, cloud and OT.

The IDC market share report underscores Tenable’s track record of raising the bar for cybersecurity and driving industry change. According to the report, “Tenable is working toward moving its customers away from vulnerability management as a compliance-based reporting medium into a risk-based solution designed to help organizations manage and measure cyber-risk across the modern attack surface.”