ExtraHop Listed as a “Representative Vendor” in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop, provider of cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the second annual Gartner "Market Guide for Network Detection and Response” (NDR) report.

“Enterprises should strongly consider NDR solutions to complement signature-based tools and network sandboxes. Many Gartner clients have reported that NDR tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed,” wrote Gartner analysts Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and John Chessman.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides the visibility, speed, and scale enterprise security teams need to secure complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments against advanced multi-stage attacks. Our approach uses stream processing to auto-discover and classify every transaction, user, session, device, and asset in the hybrid enterprise at up to 100 Gbps, with line-rate SSL/TLS decryption and continuous packet capture. ExtraHop Reveal(x) also uses the scalable computing resources of the cloud for ML and AI, applying millions of models to over 5,000 features of data derived from 4-plus petabytes of anonymized threat telemetry collected from more than 15 million devices and workloads worldwide every day. With the recently introduced Reveal(x) 360, ExtraHop now offers network detection and response as a fully hosted and managed SaaS solution.