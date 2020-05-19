DigiCert Named 2020 Global Company of the Year in TLS Certificate Market by Frost & Sullivan

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Frost & Sullivan recognizes DigiCert with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award, based on its recent analysis of the global transport layer security (TLS) certificate market. DigiCert has exhibited strong market leadership in its growth, supporting the adoption of new standards and continually innovating with the industry’s best, most modern public key infrastructure (PKI) technology. In addition to the strength in the TLS/SSL market, the company is also focused on new security technologies, such as protecting devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) and developing implementations of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). By developing these technologies and helping define standards to address new security use cases, the company is strengthening its leadership position within internet security.

DigiCert CertCentral® TLS Manager enables organizations to issue, discover, renew and revoke certificates in an automated manner. CertCentral features an intuitive UI and is built on APIs for easy certificate management at any scale. DigiCert’s modern and growing DigiCert® ONE platform, which also includes DigiCert® Enterprise PKI Manager and DigiCert® IoT Device Manager, enables management of all types of certificate deployments, such as cloud, on premises, in-country and hybrid environments.

DigiCert has upgraded its infrastructure in a way not seen in its industry to support large installations, regionally-focused deployments and high-volume, rapid certificate enrollments for the world’s largest web platform companies. The company’s agile product development process allows it to roll out changes and product updates more quickly than competitors. This strategy has helped the company create the industry’s first PQC toolkit, which enables companies to create hybrid certificates for testing in their systems. DigiCert actively engages with industry standards and regulatory bodies to drive the creation and support of new standards and ensure a safe internet and IoT for consumers, including the CA/Browser Forum, IETF, W3C, ASCX9, PCI Council, SAE, CableLabs, CI+, AeroMACS, WinnForum, Industrial Internet Consortium, APWG and NIST NCCoE.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.