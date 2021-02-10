Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited Collaborates with OpenText to Enable a Remote Workforce and Empower Consumers During the Pandemic

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

OpenText™ announced that Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a power utility serving a populace of 7 million in North Delhi, India’s national capital, has implemented OpenText™ Documentum™ as part of their digital transformation journey and response to COVID-19. With help from Documentum, Tata Power-DDL was able to automate complex, information-centric processes, maintain productivity and keep ¬¬¬¬critical business moving forward during the pandemic.

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, and the Government of NCT of Delhi. When the pandemic struck approximately 70% of their employees shifted to remote work. The company needed to ensure employees, customers, regulators and external stakeholders retained access to mission-critical content and business processes. With Documentum, Tata Power-DDL was able to keep critical users connected and working to provide power to customers, including hospitals, essential utilities like water supply, and pharmacies and laboratories on the front lines of the pandemic.

“OpenText Documentum helped during the COVID-19 situation,” said Santadyuti Samanta, Head of IT at Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited. “We needed to establish communication with authorities, including the Delhi government, healthcare organizations and municipal corporations, so we created workflows on top of Documentum. Access was provided to people inside and the outside of the organization. As a result, we have remained resilient, enabled our employees to work from home, and continued to deliver for our customers throughout the pandemic.”

Leveraging Documentum’s ability to integrate with key business applications, Tata Power-DDL was also able to help customers by implementing digital self-service payment options so they could easily view and pay their bills on time via the web, SMS and apps such as WhatsApp and Paytm. Samanta reported, “The result was a dramatic and lasting increase in electronic payments via mobile channels. Digital payments increased from 61% to nearly 96% during the pandemic and remained at 89% when the lockdown was lifted.”

Additionally, with Tata Power-DDL’s call centers operating at half capacity during the lockdown, digital communication channels were critical. With OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP, a case management framework that allows developers to rapidly design and deploy solutions, Tata Power-DDL built a mobile application for its employees as well as an online self-service portal for customers to help maintain customer care levels.

“Tata Power-DDL’s digital innovation journey laid a foundation that enabled them to quickly adapt and respond to their internal and external customers’ needs in a time of crisis,” said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. “We are proud to be a part of the work Tata Power-DDL is doing to help keep their people and communities connected and safe.”

TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million spread over 510 sq.km. TATA Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in TATA Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at sub 8% which is an unprecedented reduction of over 85% from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.