VolkerWessels Telecom Lays Foundation for Smart Buildings with Infrastructure from Juniper Networks

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Smart buildings aim to create healthy and safe homes, workplaces and communities. For instance, location sensors and a reliable network can help monitor how many people are in a building and create alerts if the space becomes too crowded in compliance with local health and safety regulations. When a pandemic outbreak occurs, the same infrastructure can help organisations with contact tracing capabilities. Automated systems and IoT sensors make buildings more sustainable, cost-effective and comfortable. For example, when the sun is shining in the summer, the air conditioning is automatically turned on and when a conference room is empty, the lights are automatically turned off.

News highlights:

The technology deployment from Juniper provided a host of operational benefits:

• VolkerWessels Telecom’s managed service relies on Juniper Wired and Wireless Access, driven by Mist AI, to deliver exceptional digital experiences and automated IT operations.

• Juniper Mist Wired Assurance simplifies operations for customers, as the infrastructure and operations team can easily provision and manage customers’ EX Series Switches from anywhere.

• Juniper Mist User Engagement, the heart of indoor location services, can play an instrumental role in smart building operations, social distancing enforcement and COVID-safe homes and workplaces.

• The company is also deploying Juniper solutions in its own corporate offices and construction sites to enhance productivity and also ensure safety with location services. For example, the company can put sensors in helmets and work clothes so it can see where its engineers and construction workers are onsite and help to protect their personal safety.With 100 percent API-based programmability, the Juniper Mist Cloud Architecture allows VolkerWessels to easily adapt network services to specific customer requirements.

• Juniper Wireless Access Points converge Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® LE and IoT under the Juniper Mist Cloud Architecture, providing rich network and device insights in near real time. This enables rapid problem detection and root-cause identifications with predictive recommendations and proactive corrections.

• With Juniper Mist Edge, VolkerWessels Telecom can deliver on-premises microservices securely for desired locations without the need for legacy wireless controllers.

• Juniper’s Contact Tracing solution leverages Mist AI and virtual BLE to ensure enterprise safety with use cases, including user journey mapping, proximity tracing and hot zone alerting.

Infradata, a Juniper Elite partner, worked with VolkerWessels Telecom to provide turnkey network planning, design and ongoing operational support.

“Total connectivity is essential for better life quality and personal safety, but we can only create total connectivity together, in partnership with others. The whole world is talking about IoT right now, so it’s exactly the right moment to work with Juniper and Infradata on smart buildings that deliver on our total connectivity mission.” Say Arjen Bakker, Manager, Business Development, VolkerWessels Telecom

“We were looking for new ways to simplify our operations, implementing new services and automating our offices. However, we could not find the technology we were looking for. Once we were introduced to Juniper and Mist AI, we found our missing puzzle piece. It enabled us to be flexible, open to connect to third party vendors and to be agile and fast in deploying our new offices using the new Juniper infrastructure. I can truly say this technology is really helping us moving forward. It’s smart, fast and a great experience!” Say Rene Lutjenkossink, Technical Consultant, VolkerWessels Telecom