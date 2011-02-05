La Maison Royale Chooses Matrix Security Solutions for Efficient People Management

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

La Maison Royale, Nairobi, is a 4-star superior boutique business hotel with a “French taste”, State-of-the-art facility and close to the entertainment in the Westland neighbourhood, La Maison Royale is a unique experience. La Maison Royale prides itself with friendly staff and the practical touches that make being away from home easier, whether a person books their rooms by the day, week or longer. Travelling for business, looking for temporary or corporate housing, needing short-term housing during relocation, or planning a weekend getaway? La Maison Royale has a solution that fits everyone’s budget.

Industry: Hospitality

Customer Name: La Maison Royale

Locations: 2 locations (West Land and South C Mombasa Road)

Devices: COSEC DOOR FOT

Challenges:

La Maison Royale has a prominent presence across several locations in Nairobi. Considering this, they required seamless connectivity within sites. The asset and infrastructure security was of utmost importance with central control and command. Furthermore, they required a comprehensive solution that would not need an upgrade in the imminent future. Besides, the staff of the hotel required a mobility management solution for attendance, leave shift management.

Solution:

Matrix addressed these challenges by proposing a comprehensive solution to fit their requirements. The solution consisted of COSEC DOOR FOT, for maintaining the Time-Attendance of the employees, efficiently. Furthermore, a web-portal was proposed for maintaining a consolidated log of the attendance and allocation of shifts to the employees. The employees had access to their specific profiles to monitor and manage their leaves by using the Employee Self Service (ESS) portal. Wherein, they would also receive email and SMS notifications on exceptions.

Results:

• Secured People Management

• Centralized Management

• Scalable Process

Products and Solutions Offered:

• COSEC DOOR FOT

o Optical Fingerprint and RFID Card based Door Controller for Time- Attendance

• COSEC CENTRA TAM

o Time-Attendance and Leave Management Module for COSEC Software Platform

• COSEC CENTRA ESS

o Employee Self Service Portal for Attendance Management